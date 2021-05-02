Vaccine supply government's top priority: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks during the 222nd session of gov't Economic Coordination Headquarters chaired by him, during which he first touched upon the issue of supplying foreign currencies necessary to purchase and import anti-Covid 19 vaccines from abroad.

Speeding up the domestic production or imports of vaccines, accelerating the supply of foreign currency and rial equivalent by the Central Bank for that purpose, coordinating the efforts between various apparatuses inside the country as well as the Iranian missions abroad to facilitate the import and use of the capacity of the Ministry of Health to import vaccines were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

Rouhani also called on the people to observe the health guidelines amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that his administration has considered producing and supplying vaccines as a top priority.

He emphasized that the enemy has been defeated in its economic war on the Iranian nation and now admits to the ineffectiveness of the Maximum Pressure Campaign, expressing optimism about an economic recovery following the lifting of sanctions as a result of the ongoing talks in Vienna between Iran and P4+1 during the remaining period at the end of his term in office.

KI/IRN84316032