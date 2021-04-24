Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 2.37 million

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Lari said on Saturday that 18,230 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,912 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 374 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 69,120, she added.

Lari went on to say that 1,863,405 patients out of a total of 2,377,039 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,156 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman noted.

Lari also said that 15,078,540 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and over 584,000 people have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

