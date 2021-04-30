World powers want JCPOA revival before Iran-IAEA deal expiry

World powers are working to restore their nuclear agreement with Iran by the middle of May, before a key monitoring deal expires, with talks now in their third week bogged down over which sanctions the US intends to lift, Bloomberg reported.

Two European officials involved in mediating the process confirmed the target date, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the negotiations in Vienna. Though the US and Iran have made headway, there’s still a long way to go before an understanding is reached, they said.

Negotiations have become more urgent as the clock ticks toward May 22, a deadline agreed by Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency that’s central to efforts to ensure Iran isn’t hiding uranium enrichment work.

The sides made a deal in February that permits IAEA cameras installed at key facilities to record activities. Inspectors will only gain access to the material if an accord is reached in the Austrian capital. Otherwise, Iran says it will erase the material.

European nations are advocating for a return to the original agreement, without attempting to expand the dialogue to include regional security issues. One of the officials said the aim was to wrap up a deal at least several days before May 22.

MA/PR