Apr 21, 2021, 4:46 PM

Anti-Iranian maximum pressure policy total failure

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna believes Maximum pressure policy totally failed and just prompted the development of the Iranian nuclear program beyond 2015 parameters.

He announced his view in two tweets on Wed.

"Why do almost all countries support restoration of #JCPOA? Because it is a key element of the int. non-proliferation architecture. The deal, if restored, can provide credible assurances of peaceful character of the Iranian nuclear program via intrusive #IAEA verification," Ulyanov tweeted.

"Some people oppose #JCPOA restoration. But Is there a realistic alternative? No. Maximum pressure policy totally failed and just prompted development of the Iranian nuclear programme beyond 2015 parameters. This is a matter of fact. Does anybody want this trend to continue?" he asked.

Iran has repeatedly assured of the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

