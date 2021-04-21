Anti-Iranian maximum pressure policy total failure

He announced his view in two tweets on Wed.

"Why do almost all countries support restoration of #JCPOA? Because it is a key element of the int. non-proliferation architecture. The deal, if restored, can provide credible assurances of peaceful character of the Iranian nuclear program via intrusive #IAEA verification," Ulyanov tweeted.

"Some people oppose #JCPOA restoration. But Is there a realistic alternative? No. Maximum pressure policy totally failed and just prompted development of the Iranian nuclear programme beyond 2015 parameters. This is a matter of fact. Does anybody want this trend to continue?" he asked.

Iran has repeatedly assured of the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities.

