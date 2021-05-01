Participants in JCPOA meeting agree to convene again Fri.

Representatives from Iran and the P4+1 (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) gathered for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Saturday afternoon to discuss revitalizing Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA in Vienna and at the end of the meeting, the participants decided to convene again on Friday.

After this meeting, the delegations will leave for their capitals for more consultations.

The delegations have previously said that the talks had progressed into the drafting stage.

The media reports said that the parties tried to minimize disagreements over the texts. They have also agreed that the talks should continue with more speed and seriousness.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The meeting was scheduled to discuss the consultations of the technical consultations of working groups on sanctions lifting, nuclear issues, and executive arrangements.

After the meeting today, Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov told Al-Arabiya TV that the parties will convene again on Friday, adding that he does not expect that the talks on reviving the JCPOA to succeed in the near future.

Ulyanov, meanwhile, said that the talks in Vienna were progressing steadily on the right track.

