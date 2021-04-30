  1. Politics
Apr 30, 2021, 1:45 PM

Moving towards for bright future of region: Zarif

Moving towards for bright future of region: Zarif

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – After wrapping up his visit to the four neighboring states, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “We are all moving towards for a bright future of the region.”

In a tweet on Fri., Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “We are all moving towards building strong bilateral ties and constructive regional relations for a bright and promising future for the region.”

Concurrent with the Vienna talks, “I spent five days in four neighboring Arab capitals and had fruitful talks with our brothers in these Arab countries."

“We are all moving towards building strong bilateral relations and constructive regional relations for a bright and promising future for the region,” he reiterated.

MA/5201014

News Code 172785
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172785/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News