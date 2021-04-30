Moving towards for bright future of region: Zarif

In a tweet on Fri., Foreign Minister Zarif wrote, “We are all moving towards building strong bilateral ties and constructive regional relations for a bright and promising future for the region.”

Concurrent with the Vienna talks, “I spent five days in four neighboring Arab capitals and had fruitful talks with our brothers in these Arab countries."

