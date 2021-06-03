  1. Economy
Jun 3, 2021, 5:10 PM

Iran, Oman discuss development of ties on transit corridors

Iran, Oman discuss development of ties on transit corridors

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran and Sultanate of Oman poised to develop bilateral ties on transit corridor.

Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi met and held talks with Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Said bin Hamoud Al Mawali in Muscat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged their views on the development of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector including maritime transport and also transit corridors.

Earlier, the Iranian envoy to Oman had discussed with senior and high-ranking officials of Oman for the development of political, judicial, defense, security, economic and cultural cooperation.

MA/IRN84354085

News Code 174368
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174368/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News