Iran, Oman discuss development of ties on transit corridors

Iranian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Ali Najafi met and held talks with Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology Said bin Hamoud Al Mawali in Muscat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged their views on the development of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector including maritime transport and also transit corridors.

Earlier, the Iranian envoy to Oman had discussed with senior and high-ranking officials of Oman for the development of political, judicial, defense, security, economic and cultural cooperation.

