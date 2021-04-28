Iran backs ceasefire in Yemen: Foreign Minister

Speaking in his meeting with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, Spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah Movement and Chief Negotiator of the National Salvation Government of Yemen in Oman on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran backs restoration of ceasefire in Yemen and also Yemeni-Yemeni talks.

During the meeting, Zarif expressed his regret over the conditions created by the 6-year war imposed on Yemeni people and called for an end to the war and the lifting of the siege of this country.

Zarif reiterated Iran’s view of a political solution as the only solution to the Yemeni crisis, and stipulated Iran’s support for a ceasefire in Yemen as well as Yemeni-Yemeni talk.

Chief Negotiator of the National Salvation Government of Yemen, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Islamic Republic of Iran for its support of Yemeni people and briefed Foreign Minister Zarif on the latest developments in Yemen.

