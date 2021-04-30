Zarif meets with Kuwaiti PM to discuss bilateral relations

In continuation of his meeting with the officials from the Persian Gulf region, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met with Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah Kuwait’s Prime Minister on Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interests between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait.

During the meeting, Zarif pointed to the amicable relations between the two countries in various fields and emphasized the need for expanding and strengthening relations between the two countries of Iran and Kuwait as well as actualizing the existing capacities, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Zarif explained the latest developments in the region as well as nuclear talks with P4+1 countries which is ongoing in the Austrian capital Vienna.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also stressed the need for efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait in creating and strengthening the element of dialogue with the aim of resolving existing problems and issues as well as expanding multilateral cooperation by regional countries.

While welcoming the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Kuwait and the necessity of interacting between senior officials of the two countries, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid, for his turn, pointed to the available capacities between the two countries for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The Kuwaiti Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the continuation of nuclear talks in Vienna and expressed hope that the talks would achieve positive results.

Cooperating in various issues including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, environmental issues, consular and visa issues, as well as some problems related to Iranian launches in Kuwaiti ports were other topics discussed during the meeting.

