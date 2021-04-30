  1. World
  2. South America
Apr 30, 2021, 6:00 PM

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States.

Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, the Health Ministry said, Reuters reported.

A brutal surge of coronavirus infections this year has pushed hospitals around the country to the brink of their capacities and led to 100,000 deaths in just over a month.

Brazil's COVID-19 deaths have fallen slightly from a peak of more than 4,000 in a single day in early April, prompting many local governments to ease lockdowns.

India has recently surpassed Brazil in average daily deaths, although Brazil has a higher cumulative toll despite having a population one-sixth the size of India's.

ZZ/PR

News Code 172794
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172794/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News