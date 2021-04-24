Iran’s Motamedi snatches gold at Asian Weightlifting C’ships

The Asian Weightlifting Championships and the Olympic Qualifiers in the 102kg-category were held on Saturday, during which Rasoul Motamedi and Reza Dehdar competed against their rivals.

In the snatch, Reza Dehdar hoisted 166 kg above his head in the first attempt and lifted 172 kg in the second attempt. In the third move, Dehdar managed to lift 175 kg and won the gold medal.

Rasoul Motamedi also failed to lift the weight of 166 kg in the first attempt, but in the second attempt, he lifted this weight above his head. In the third attempt, he secured the bronze medal by lifting 173 kg. He hoisted 227kg in the clean and jerk categories.

Motamedi received a bronze in snatch and two gold medals in the clean and jerk and total.

Iran weightlifters Kianoush Rostami and Sohrab Moradi have already won two gold and silver medals in the 89kg and 96kg.

Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on April 16-25.

