Davoudi wins gold at Asian weightlifting championships

Lifting 196 kg in snatch, he won the gold medal while weightlifters from Syria and Japan finished second and third respectively.

The rescheduled 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships (AWC) are taking place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from April 16-25, 2021.

Davoudi, 22 years old, had won a gold medal at the 2016 Youth World Championships in the +94 kg weight division. He is the 2018 Junior world champion and currently holds the junior world records for the snatch and total in the +109 kg class.

The competition is organized by the Asian Weightlifting Federation for competitors from Asian countries. It has been held since 1957 for men and 1988 for women.

HJ/5197503