Motamedi snatched the gold medal during the Men’s 109 kg weight class of the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

The 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships are being held in Manama, Bahrain from Oct. 6 to 16.

Earlier in 2021, Motamedi grabbed a gold medal at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

