Iranian girls at intl. weightlifting c'ships for 1st time

Iran Weightlifting Federation will send junior girls to the 2021 IWF Junior World Championships for the first time.

Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that the girls are training with strict anti-coronavirus health protocols.

“We’re going to dispatch the girls to the prestigious event for the first time. We are sure they can win medals in the competition,” Monazami said.

The 2021 IWF Junior World Championships will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 5-18, 2021.

As a like-for-like substitute event for the 2020 IWF Junior World Championships, (Bucharest, Romania) which was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the 2021 competition will be a Gold Level Qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 (2021) Olympic Games.

