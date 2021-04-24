Moradi gains silver at Asian Weightlifting C’ships

World record holder Tian Tao of China won the gold medal with a total of 386kg (175 in snatch and 211 in clean and jerk).

Moradi, the 2016 Rio gold medalist, lifted 174kg in snatch and 210kg in clean and jerk to receive the silver medal with a total of 384kg. The record, however, was not enough to give him the Olympics berth.

The world champion has had serious shoulder and spinal injuries over the past years.

Jang Yeonhak (KOR) lifted 379kg (174+205) for the third, YAMAMOTO Toshiki (JPN) also won Bronze in C&J with 205kg.

Earlier, Kianoush Rostami had won a gold medal in the men’s 89kg category.

