Iran to receive 6th batch of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine

Under the contract inked between the Iranian Ministry of Health and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sixth cargo of the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine including 100,00 doses was handed over to the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

The consignment is scheduled to be transferred to Tehran on Thursday via Mahan Air.

Upon the order by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran began vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian-developed vaccine – Sputnik V on February 9.

The top priority groups of people for vaccination were doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, Iran’s health minister added.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia on February 4.

