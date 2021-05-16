  1. Iran
May 16, 2021, 6:24 PM

2.4 m doses of Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Iran tonight

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said Sun. that a total of 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Iran on Sunday night.

"Tonight, two shipments of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in the country, out of which one million doses from one source and the rest 1.4 million doses of vaccine from the COVAX," the spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday while talking to reportrs.

Jahanpour added, "the process of importing vaccines continues and more than 10 million doses of vaccines will have imported into the country gradually by the end of June."

The spokesman also said, "Vaccination in the world is done for people over 18 years old and there is no special vaccine for students in the world."

