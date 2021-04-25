  1. Technology
Apr 25, 2021, 10:15 PM

Iran to produce ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine by next month: Official

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – The Vice Chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Islamic Republic of Iran will kick off production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the country by next month.

Iran’s import of products from Russia exceeds Iran’s export of products to this country, he said and added, “Accordingly, Iran has no any blocked money in the Russian Federation.”

In addition, head of the Information Center of the Ministry of Health announced that Islamic Republic of Iran will release jointly-produced Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine by the end of spring (June 21).

The first batch of Iranian-Russian vaccine will be available by the end of spring, he said.

Iran started mass vaccination against COVID-19 with Sputnik V vaccine on February 9.

