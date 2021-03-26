Iran gets 4th batch of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine: Envoy

Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali broke the news on Thursday, stating that Islamic Republic of Iran has so far received 420,000 doses of “Sputnik V’ vaccines at large.

Under the contract inked between Iranian Ministry of Health and Russian Direct Investment Fund, the fourth cargo of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine was handed over to the Iranian embassy in Moscow and was sent to the country via Mahan Air.

The third consignment was delivered to Iran on March 4.

Upon the order by President Hassan Rouhani, Iran began vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian-developed vaccine – Sputnik V on February 9.

The top priority groups of people for vaccination were doctors and nurses working at intensive care units of the hospitals, Iran’s health minister added.

Iran has also bought some 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX for vaccination of 8.4 million people, he said, however noting that more vaccines are still needed to be imported.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Sputnik-V vaccines from Russia on February 4.

