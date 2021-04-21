Russia expels 10 American embassy staff

Russia's foreign ministry added, "Moscow will soon take further steps as part of Russia's response to recent US sanctions."

Russia's foreign ministry earlier on Wednesday summoned the deputy head of the US embassy in Moscow.

The US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the return of the US Ambassador to Russia depends on the developments in relations between the United States and Russia.

Speaking on Tuesday among reporters, Peskov reiterated that the return of the US envoy ‘John Sullivan’ to Russia depends on the situation, while relations between Washington and Moscow are at an all-time low level.

