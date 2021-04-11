Iran one of world's radiopharmaceuticals exporters: AEOI

"Whenever the name of the Atomic Energy Organization is mentioned, everyone remembers enrichment. However, our field of activity is wide and we have done extensive work in health, industry and agriculture," said Ali-Akbar Salehi in a televised program on Saturday night.

"A large part of the country's 133 nuclear achievements which unveiled today include areas such as agriculture," he added, noting, "The irradiation system is one of the nuclear functions that is used in different cities to extend the life of agricultural products such as dates. These systems are expanding."

The AEOI chief went on to say, "One of the tools needed to make the coronavirus vaccine is a centrifuge, and the Atomic Energy Organization provided the centrifuge to Barakat Company."

"Today, we export many radiopharmaceuticals to India, Lebanon, Iraq and some European countries, and we will export radiopharmaceuticals on a larger scale," he highlighted.

