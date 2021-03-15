Iran to kick off production of 3mn doses of COVIRAN

Mohammad Mokhber made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of phases two and three of clinical trials of the first Iranian corona vaccine, COVOIRAN Barakat.

"We successfully passed the first phase of the COVIRAN vaccine, and today, the second and third phases began," he said.

"Today the first phase of the human trial of Barekat vaccine ended and we will start the second and the third phase afterward," he added.

He informed that EIKO has the capacity to produce three million doses of COVIRAN every month. In the second phase of the vaccine production, EIKO will manufacture 12 million to 15 million doses by the end of the Spring and the capacity will increase by 15 million to 20 million gradually.

Phases two and three of clinical trials of the first Iranian corona vaccine, produced and manufactured by the EIKO, entitled COVO Iran Barakat” kicked off on Monday.

The Director of Clinical Trial Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences (TUMS) Hamed Hosseini broke the news on Monday and said that the next phase of the human test of the Iranian COVID-19 vaccine will start today and the third phase will be implemented in tandem with this phase.

Licensed by Iran Food and Drug Administration (FDI) and the National Ethics Committee, the feasibility study of the 2nd and 3rd phases of the human test of Iranian vaccine dubbed “COVO Iran Barakat” will be carried out together, he added.

It should be noted that the first human injection of the first phase of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine was carried out on Tue. ِDec. 29 in the presence of Iranian Minister of Health Namaki and Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

