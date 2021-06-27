COV-Iran Barakat vaccine defeats African COVID-19 strain

In a statement of the Public Relations Department of Shifa Pharmed Pharmaceutical Company, affiliated to the Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO), it is read, “By conducting an experiment on blood of 10 people who volunteered in the first phase and 30 others who volunteered in the second phase of clinical trials of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine, it showed that the antibodies produced in bodies of these individuals were able to outfight and defeat African variant of COVID-19.”

The research activity and test of neutralization on blood of these volunteers was carried out after a sample of African variant of the virus was provided to the pharmacists of Execution of Imam Khomeini Order (EIKO) and this virus was transferred to a cell on blood of these people who had received two doses of the vaccine, the statement added.

Eventually, the experiment showed that antibody of blood of these people succeeded in containing the virus.

Earlier, antibody of blood of volunteers of COV-Iran Barakat vaccine had been tested on UK variant of the coronavirus and success of this vaccine had been demonstrated as well.

MA/FNA14000406000767