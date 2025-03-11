UNSC to meet over Iran's alleged growing uranium stockpile

The United Nations Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday over Iran's alleged expansion of its stock of uranium close to weapons grade, diplomats said on Monday.

The meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members - France, Greece, Panama, South Korea, Britain, and the US.

They also want the council to discuss Iran's obligation to provide the UN nuclear watchdog - the International Atomic Energy Agency - with "the information necessary to clarify outstanding issues related to undeclared nuclear material detected at multiple locations in Iran," diplomats said, Reuters reported.

Iran's mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned meeting.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MP/