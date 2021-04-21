COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran at 388

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wed. that the pandemic has claimed 388 lives over the past 24 hours, one of the highest numbers of fatalities over the past five months.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Iran stands at 67,913, Sima Lari added.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,311,813 after the detection of 24,886 new cases since Tues.

Some 1,823,958 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 4,991 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she noted.

The spokeswoman also said more that more than 14.739 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and 480,646 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

