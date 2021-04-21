  1. Politics
Iran pays $30mn of assts in S. Korea for vaccine purchase

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – The head of the Iran-South Korea Chamber of Commerce said that $30 million of Iran's blocked money in South Korea has been paid for the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hossein Tanhayi lamented that despite the cooperation between the two sides, a small part of the job has been done at the present time.

"South Korea agreed to pay one billion dollars of its debt to Iran in cash, but so far the agreement has not been implemented," he said.

Underlining that JCOA Vienna negotiations are of great importance, he stressed, "If this agreement is implemented, the process of repaying South Korea's debt to Iran will be facilitated and accelerated.

In 2018, seven billion dollars of Iranian oil sale revenues were blocked in two South Korean banks.

Since then, there have been many negotiations between Seoul and Tehran about the issue.

The Prime Minister of South Korea visited Iran a few weeks ago.

During the meetings of officials of the two countries, it was agreed on how to transfer and consume part of Iran's banking resources in South Korea.

