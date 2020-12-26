COVID-19 claims near 55,000 lives across Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 54,574, saying the disease has taken the lives of 134 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 1,194,963 following the detection of 5,760 new cases since Friday, the spokeswoman said.

She also added that 942,548 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Of the newly detected cases, 732 patients have been hospitalized, Lari noted, adding that 5,273 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection.

She went on to say that more than 7,354,931 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 80.2 million and the death toll has exceeded 1.75 million.

