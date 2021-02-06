Iran COVID-19 infections near 1.5m

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 58,412, saying the disease has taken the lives of 76 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 1,459,370 following the detection of 6,983 new cases since Friday, the spokeswoman said.

She also added that 1,247,374 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,802 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She went on to say that more than 9,612,033 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 105.9 million and the death toll has exceeded 2,31 million.

ZZ/5140224