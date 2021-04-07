Over 20,900 new coronavirus cases detected in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Wednesday, Sima Sadat Lari said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 1,984,348 after the detection of 20,954 new cases since Tuesday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 2,319 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 4,177 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 63,699, saying the disease has taken the lives of 193 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 1,675,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Lari also noted that more than 13.33 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/IRN84287313