MP names Nuclear law, Leader's statements as Iran's red line

"The government cannot act against the law," said Ali Nikzad on Tuesday referring to the JCPOA talks in Vienna.

"Negotiation does not make sense without lifting all sanctions and verifying," he stressed, adding, "Negotiation should not be erosive and step-by-step."

He went on to say that the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission is monitoring the issues related to Vienna talks, noting, "We also advise the negotiating team that if you can not do anything, do not protract the negotiations because the parliament is against negotiations contrary to the strategic law."

"Our red line is the law and the statements of the Leader," Nikzad said.

The next meeting of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue in the Austrian capital Vienna today.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also said that Iran is only talking about the final step in lifting the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation and step-by-step plans or an interim agreement are baseless.

