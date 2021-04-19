Russia, US hold meeting on JCPOA in Vienna

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a Monday tweet wrote, "The Russian and the US delegations at the Vienna talks held useful bilateral consultations on issues related to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments under #JCPOA."

Earlier, in a tweet, Ulyanov said that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage. "Summing up the results of 2 weeks of deliberations on #JCPOA restoration we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations entered the drafting stage."

"Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal," he added.

ZZ/IRN84300983