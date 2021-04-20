JCPOA Joint Commission Tue. meeting wraps up

As reported, the delegations will be in Vienna next week to restart talks at the experts level.

At this meeting, the heads of the negotiating delegations discussed the latest status of the technical talks, the initial drafts of the prepared texts as well as how the talks will continue.

They also discussed the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions, the US return to the JCPOA, and full implementation of the nuclear deal.

Iranian deputy FM said on Sat. that it seems a new agreement is being formed in JCPOA talks in Vienna and that the time is now ripe to jot down the text of the agreement.

HJ/IRN84303292