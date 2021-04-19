Progress can be seen in Vienna talks: Berlin

"In the Iranian nuclear talks, we are witnessing change and a desire for progress," said the German spokesperson on Monday.

Earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage.

"Practical solutions are still far away, but we have moved from general words to agreeing on specific steps towards the goal," he added.

According to the latest reports, consultations between the negotiating delegations of Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna continue in various formats and levels.

Expert working groups will also continue to discuss the two areas of sanctions and nuclear issues.

At the Saturday meeting, it was decided that bilateral and multilateral talks, as well as technical consultations, would continue in the coming days and that the joint commission would be held again if necessary.

The previous round of the meeting was held on Thursday.

