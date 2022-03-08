Iran on agenda of IAEA Board of Governors' meeting: Ulyanov

"Today the #IAEA Board of Governors will discuss its agenda items related to #Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account.

Earlier on Monday, Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, the head of Iran's Permanent Mission to the IAEA said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans to release its quarterly report on Iran’s nuclear program to its board of governors.

The new report contained some positive developments, including the removal of one of the alleged sites from the list of remaining safeguards issues from the IAEA agenda at this time, he said.

Following the publication of the report of the IAEA’s director-general on the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguard Agreement with Iran, Ghaebi said the new report reiterates some technical issues between Iran and the IAEA.

It contains some positive developments and welcomes the progress and strengthening of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, as well as resolving safeguards issues, including a joint statement on Saturday between the IAEA director general and the head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI), as well as announcing the removal of one of the alleged safeguards from the IAEA agenda at this time.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian negotiator in Vienna talks paid a short visit to Tehran last night within the framework of the ordinary consultations during the negotiations.

Ali Bagheri Kani who heads the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 returned to Tehran within the framework of the normal consultations during the negotiations.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be the lengthiest round of the nuclear talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach.

