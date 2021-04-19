Vienna talks on right track: spox.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran always welcoming talks with Saudi Arabia

"We also saw these published media and press reports. Contradictory quotes have been published," said Khatibzadeh said about the Iran-Saudi talks in Baghdad.

"Iran has always welcomed the talks with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considered it in the interest of the people of the two countries and regional peace and stability, and this will continue," he added.

Iran-Russia cooperation document is automatically renewed

Referring to the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Iran and the non-signing of a comprehensive cooperation document between Tehran and Moscow, Khatibzadeh said, "Two parallel documents are being completed. What is considered as a document of cooperation between the two countries is renewed every five years, which ended in April this year, and it is automatically renewed according to its contents."

"This document is valid, but we are working on a comprehensive cooperation document that was also discussed during this trip," he added, saying, "This document is being followed up and will be signed at an appropriate time."

"During the visit, a document on cultural cooperation was signed, which has been under consultation between the two countries for a long time," the spokesman noted.

Vienna talks on right track

He also pointed to the Vienna talks, saying, "What is happening in Vienna is technical talks to lift US sanctions and return the United States to its obligations under the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231."

"Progress has been made, but that does not mean resolving disputes," Khatibzadeh said.

"We are at a difficult and complicated stage, but based on the Leader's stances, we seek to ensure the interests of the people and think that the talks are on the right track" he added.

"Consultations will be easier if the United States decides to move away from Trump's failed legacy and live up to its commitments," the Iranian diplomat highlighted.

Iran-Pakistan relations important

The spokesman also pointed to the Pakistani foreign minister's visit to Tehran on Wednesday, saying, "Relations between the two countries are deep and wide, and in this trip, we will open a third common border in Pakistan in addition to discussing bilateral issues."

Iran to stop its compensatory action after verification

Referring to the US National Security Adviser's remarks on lifting sanctions and EU response to 60% enrichment, he said, "As the Leader has said before, Iran will do what it needs to do within the framework of the JCPOA and will inform the IAEA."

"Iran's action was in response to a terrorist act on Iranian soil that was accompanied by the inaction of the United States and the European Union," the spokesman noted.

Khatibzadeh went on to say, "The path we have taken is quite clear. The United States is not a JCPOA participant but has withdrawn from and violated it."

"The United States must first return to its commitments and we must verify, and then Iran will stop its compensatory actions," he underlined.

He also pointed to the EU's remarks on the 60% enrichment, saying that Europe has not only been a partner of the United States in violating its obligations, but Iran has also witnessed a double standard by them.

Afghanistan's stability of high priority for Iran

Stating that Afghanistan's stability and security are of high priority for Iran, Khatibzadeh, said, "Peace talks must be between Afghans. Iran, as a neighbor, is ready to do its utmost in this direction. All regional actors and Afghanistan's neighbors should also play a supporting role."

"For the past 20 years, our policy has been for Afghan parties and groups to engage in dialogue with the Afghan government," he noted.

Referring to the consultations between Tehran and Kabul regarding the comprehensive document of cooperation between the two countries, he added, "Regarding bilateral relations, including the cooperation document, these talks have taken place and 99% of the cases have been agreed, and in some cases, the talks are ongoing."

