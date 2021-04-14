E3 expresses concern over Iran's 60% enrichment

E3 note with grave concern the announcement by Iran that it will start uranium enrichment up to 60% using advanced centrifuges as Iran communicated to the IAEA on 13 April.

"This is a serious development", reads the statement, claiming, "Iran has no credible civilian need for enrichment at this level."

"We also express our concern at the news that Iran plans to install 1,000 additional centrifuges at Natanz, which will significantly increase Iran’s enrichment capacity," it added.

"Iran’s announcements are particularly regrettable given they come at a time when all JCPoA participants and the United States have started substantive discussions, with the objective of finding a rapid diplomatic solution to revitalize and restore the JCPoA."

The E3 claimed that: " Iran’s dangerous recent communication is contrary to the constructive spirit and good faith of these discussions."

"In light of recent developments, we reject all escalatory measures by any actor, and we call upon Iran not to further complicate the diplomatic process," they said.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission announced the start of 60% enrichment on Tuesday afternoon.

Following the announcement of the start of 60% enrichment in Natanz, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said that the country expects to accumulate the product next week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also said that the 60% enrichment and launch of IR6 are a response to wickedness in Natanz.

