IAEA closely following Iran nuclear talks: Grossi

In an interview with NHK, Rafael Grossi expressed hope to see progress in the ongoing negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA.

Grossi said Iran has informed the IAEA of its decision and the agency's inspectors are on-site at a Natanz nuclear facility.

He said, "These are days for a diplomatic negotiation, which the IAEA follows very closely."

Grossi described the negotiations as "very important." He said he thinks the outcome of the talks will have a big influence on the agreement between his agency and Iran regarding inspections of nuclear facilities.

He said the IAEA might need to talk bilaterally again with its Iranian colleagues to find a way forward if the concerned parties fail to have an agreement by late May.

The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA is to be held on Thursday evening in Vienna.

Iran had announced the previous day that it will begin enriching uranium to 60 percent purity from the current 20 percent from Wednesday.

HJ/FNA14000126000249