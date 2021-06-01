A creative, responsible approach needed for JCPOA revival

“Everything is so much complicated in relations between #Iran and the #IAEA to our regret! Nevertheless, we appreciate the fact that they continue to maintain the necessary level of cooperation”, Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna wrote in a tweet, adding, “We have reasons to believe that the current difficulties are of temporary character.”

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in reply to the tweet of Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi about Iran nuclear chief Salehi's letter to Grossi.

“The areas of disagreement reduced significantly at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA. But Mr. Araghchi is right: the remaining outstanding issues are rather complicated. A very creative and responsible approach is needed to find solutions”, the senior Russian diplomat also said in another tweet.

Ulyanov said the statements, referring to Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi who said, “Negotiations are very complex & we’ve reached to the main issues of dispute… I'm not sure we can reach a conclusion in this round of talks… The return of delegations to the capitals may be necessary for another round of consultations…We’ve not decided yet.”





