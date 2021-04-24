Border Guards foil ISIL’s plot to infiltrate into W Iran

“ISIL’s groups were seeking to infiltrate into and attack border posts near Soomar but their plot was foiled by the presence of border guards and their security and intelligence superiority,” Second Brigadier General Yahya Elahi, commander of Kermanshah Border Guards said on Friday, putting the date of the operation in late March.

“There is no concern around transregional threats and we will foil all of them with the help of God,” he said.

Pointing to Kermanshah’s common borders with both Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan region, Elahi added, “Many incidents happen in borders; of course it should be noted that the security status in Iraq has led to the presence of scattered ISIL groups on the other side of the border.”

