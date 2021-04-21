EU lawmaker highlights Iran's role in fighting ISIL in Iraq

Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament on his Twitter page accused the United States of playing a role in creating the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq.

He said that many of the ISIL terrorists were those inmates who had been tortured in the US-run prisons.

The EU parliament lawmaker further said when the ISIL was advancing in Iraq and the Iraqi government asked the then US administration namely the Obama administration for help, the US refused.

Wallace continued by saying that it was Iran who came to help Iraq in the fight against ISIL, not the US.

He further pointed to the roles that some Arab states and Israel played in support of the terrorist groups to destroy neighbouring Syria.

Meanwhile. the high-ranking Iraqi authorities have constantly acknowledged Tehran's critical help during the fight against ISIL.

