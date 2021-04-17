ISIL blows up oil well in Iraq's Kirkuk: report

A security source told the Baghdad Today news agency that members of the ISIL terrorist organization had blown up 'no. 105' oil well in Bai Hassan oilfield in Kirkuk province.

Referring to the location of the oil well near the city of Al-Dabbas in the northwest of the province, the source further said that the well was under the protection of the residents of the area.

The report also states that security forces are investigating.

Details of the damage or casualties caused by the blast have not yet been released.

ZZ/FNA14000128000423