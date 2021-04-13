US transfers 60 ISIL members to Syria's largest oil field

The Al-Alam Al-Harbi Al-Markazi media group reported that the US military had transferred 60 terrorists from prisons controlled by the US-affiliated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the al-Omar oil field.

According to the report, the US military transferred dozens of ISIL terrorists from al-Hassad-controlled prisons to al-Omar oil field on the eastern outskirts of Deir ez-Zur with the aim of exploiting terrorist groups and using them to carry out Washington's plans in the region.

Local sources told SANA that 60 ISIL terrorists were transported onboard two helicopters for the US, accompanied by an Apache helicopter, from prisons in Hasaka city to the al-Omar oil field.

The sources noted that the transfer of these terrorists came after they underwent training courses by the American occupation forces to integrate them into the so-called” Tribal Army” supervised by the occupation forces, and led by the terrorist “Ahmad al-Khabil”, nicknamed “Abu Khawla”.

