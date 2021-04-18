'White Whale' nominated at USA Film Festival

The 10-minute short animation has a universal theme and narrates the story of a lonely man who is trying to find a number of friends he lost in an airstrike years ago and a white whale is the only sign he has.

The animation also won the award for the best animated film at Warsaw Film Festival in its first international appearance.

The 51st edition of the USA Film Festival will take place on April 21-25 in Dallas, Texas. In this festival, short and feature films compete in the categories of animation, fiction, non-fiction and experimental.

ZZ/5191878