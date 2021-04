According to local sources, the explosion was intense in the densely populated area of "Al Karada" area in Baghdad and felt in the surrounding buildings as well.

The extent of the damage and possible casualties is not yet known.

Baghdad has witnessed several terrorist suicide bombings in the past two months.

The explosion took place while Baghdad is under the strictest security measures on the eve of the summit of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

TOP PHOTO from archive

