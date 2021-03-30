  1. Politics
US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – An explosion has targeted a US logistic convoy carrying logistic supplies in Iraq’s province of Dhi Qar.

According to Iraq's Saberin News, the attack took place in the vicinity of the city of Nasiriyah on Tuesday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

