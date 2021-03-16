Explosion targets another US logistic convoy in Iraq

According to Iraq's Saberin News, the attack took place in the vicinity of Al-Sabbe oilfield in Basra governate.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

A similar incident occurred on Saturday (March 13) when a US logistic convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah.

The Iraqi group named Ashab al-Kahf has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Thursday (March 11), four roadside bombs exploded separately near convoys of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the US-led coalition forces in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, the southern province of Muthanna bordering Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, the central province of Babil, as well as the southern province of Basra.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

MNA/FNA13991225000994