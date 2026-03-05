US, Israel surprised by Iran's retaliation

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Hamid Reza Moghaddamfar said the US and Israeli have failed to achieve their goals after launching aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Despite their extensive war crimes, including the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, massacre of school students and attacks on residential areas, the aggressors failed to achieve their sinister goals, he said.

Highlighting the enemies’ surprise at the scope of Iran’s retaliatory strikes and the resilience and steadfastness of the Iranian people and establishment in the face of aggression, Moghaddamfar said they had expected the disruption of Iran’s ruling and military system after the Leader’s martyrdom but their plan completely failed and backfired.

He also stressed that while the enemies are facing a shortage of defensive and offensive equipment as a result of massive Iranian missile and drone strikes, Iran has been equipped for long-term war and the passage of time benefits Iran’s military achievements.

In response to the US-Israeli aggression, which has led to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, a number of senior military commanders and hundreds of civilians, Iran has launched Operation True Promise 4, carrying out massive missile and drone attacks on Israeli targets and US bases in the region.

Operation True Promise 4 marks a significant response by Iranian military forces to the ongoing aggression by the Zionist regime and the US against Iranians.

The US and Israeli regime launched strikes on Iran starting on Saturday morning, February 28.

MNA/TSN