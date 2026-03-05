Qatar Airways declares suspension of its flights

According to the officials of the airline company, the decision has been adopted following the closure of airspace of countries in the region.

This is for the fifth consecutive day that flights are suspended in Qatar due to the security issues.

The sky of the region has practically been locked with the intensification of security tensions in the region and the closure of airspace of at least eight countries in the region.

The critical situation has led to the widespread suspension of flights and cancellation of thousands of planned travels.

