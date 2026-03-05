  1. Politics
Iran to make US deeply regret sinking Dena destroyer: FM

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister has said that Iran will deeply regret the terrorist US government in sinking Dena Destroyer.

Iran’s top diplomat has strongly reacted to the sinking of the Dena destroyer by a US submarine, describing the attack as a catastrophic breach of international law.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, the foreign minister condemned the attack, stating, “The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores.”

He further elaborated that frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning.

Araghchi also warned, “Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret precedent it has set.”

The attack was launched without any prior warning. According to official reports, over 80 crew members were killed in the strike.

