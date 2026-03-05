Iran not target its neighbors but US bases in region

Speaking in an interview with Al Arabiya News Network on Thursday, Baghaei emphasized that Iran has been fallen in an illegal attack by the United States and Israeli regime.

The recent movements of Iran in the region are to defend itself, he said, adding that Iran has not any enmity and hostility with neighboring countries and also has no intention to attack these countries.

Baghaei emphasized that Iran is attacking US bases in the region, and that the country respects the sovereignty of all neighboring states.

The armed forces of the country are precisely targeting the US bases in the region, the foreign ministry spokesman highlighted.

He went on to say that Iran has stretched its hand of friendship towards neighboring countries in the region and also all Islamic states.

What is happening in the region is Iran’s defense from itself under the Article 51 of the international laws and the UN Charter.

The United States and Israeli regime launched attack against Iran on Saturday, February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and civilians.

